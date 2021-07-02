Exhibition features three artists

Article content

Penny Gabor, Bonnie Lee Thorpe and Amy Williams are featured in the second Art X project.

A virtual exhibition supporting up-and-coming artists launches Wednesday with a live chat session with the artists. Tickets are available at Event Brite’s website. There’s no cost, but donations are accepted.

All artwork is for sale, a release says.