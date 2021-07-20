Article content

Peregrine chicks who hatched on the International Bridge earlier this year were banded by Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The colour-coded bands attached to the legs of the young birds let scientists track movements, reproductive behaviour and population growth of the falcons, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chicks get banded Back to video

Nest boxes were put on the bridge in 2010. Thirty-two falcon chicks have hatched since bridge staff started keeping count. The predators may help keep pigeons away from the crossing between the Twin Saults. Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority saves cash on maintenance, as pigeon droppings can damage paint on metal bridge surfaces.

The nesting box can be viewed at the bridge’s website.