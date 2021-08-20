Family dispute prompts charge

Brian Kelly
Aug 20, 2021
One person was charged following a family dispute on Hillside Drive South in Serpent River First Nation last Monday.

An argument between two siblings turned physical, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Stuart Meawasige, 54, of Serpent River First Nation, was charged with assault.

His court date is Oct. 7 in Elliot Lake.

