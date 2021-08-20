Article content

One person was charged following a family dispute on Hillside Drive South in Serpent River First Nation last Monday.

An argument between two siblings turned physical, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family dispute prompts charge Back to video

Stuart Meawasige, 54, of Serpent River First Nation, was charged with assault.

His court date is Oct. 7 in Elliot Lake.