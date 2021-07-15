Federal cash helps tourism businesses

Brian Kelly
Jul 15, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
0902 vu bicycle.VU.jpg
0902 vu bicycle.VU.jpg jpg, VU

FedNor will help distribute $500 million in federal funding to help Canada’s tourism sector to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash can be used to help businesses and organizations adapt operations to meet public health requirements and purchase products and services to help future growth, a release says.

Indigenous tourism businesses are being helped with at least $50 million.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada is earmarking $15 million for destination and human resources and skills development.

Contact FedNor for more information about the relief fund.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers