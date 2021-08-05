Feds help City of Sault Ste. Marie's efforts to recruit skilled workers

Article content

Federal funding of $500,000 will help City of Sault Ste. Marie’s efforts to recruit skilled international workers to fill much-needed health care, information technology, hospitality, skilled trade and professional jobs in the community.

MP Terry Sheehan announced the non-repayable support at Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon.

“Immigration continues to play an important role in addressing Canada’s skills and labour needs,” he said.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched its Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot in the city in 2019. Its goal is to help small and rural communities attract skilled workers from other countries. Nine candidates have already been approved for permanent residency in the Sault. Between the program’s first and second year, 109 recommendations were made to the federal government.

“More candidates are in the pipeline for approval,” said Provenzano.

He calls RNIP “an important opportunity to strengthen our local economy, our community and to expand our population.” The Sault is set to grow “significantly” in the future “if we are able to further develop our local workforce,” said Provenzano.

RNIP is “a challenging program” for the city because of the staff commitments demanded.

“It’s labour intensive,” said Provenzano. “There’s a lot of work to do to make sure that you’re available to the people, that you can do all that screening work and that you can connect people to employers.” About 50 employers are interested in RNIP.

The municipality’s long-term goal is a population of 100,000 by 2037. RNIP alone won’t reach that target, but Provenzano says the program will help.

“I think having the mindset and actively trying to engage with immigration and migration is important to that goal,” he said.

Two nurses from India and Ghana were the first to be approved through RNIP last fall.

“We’ve seen how successful this is,” said Sheehan following the announcement.

“It’s going to really help us continue to grow and grow our population.”

Newcomers to Canada tend to go to larger centres. RNIP “shows them the great opportunities” in smaller centres, said Sheehan.

RNIP applicants tend to be from larger centres who “don’t like the hustle and bustle of the big city,” said labour force development coordinator Paul Sayers.

Long commutes and cost of living are other factors sparking interest to work in the Sault.

The federal funding is over five years.

Sayers, who has held his position for three years, is leaving his position for other employment.

“You did a great job for the city,” said Provenzano.

The event was the first to be held at the Civic Centre since the municipal building was dedicated to former mayor Ron Irwin in September 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted municipal activities, including city council meetings, to be held online.

“It’s been a long time,” said CAO Malcolm White of having media present for an announcement at the Foster Drive building.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter