Article content The owner of a long-time Sault Ste. Marie business vows he’ll keep getting tough on crime at his store after a man tried to take merchandise worth several thousand dollars from his Steelton business. The suspect was stopped by Herb Lash, Jr., and his father. The senior Lash was hurt in the incident. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fighting crime in fashion for Lash Back to video Herb Lash, Sr., confronted a suspicious customer shortly before Christmas at H.R. Lash clothing store on John Street. The man allegedly put seven men’s winter jackets in a duffle bag that he’d stashed in the back of his jacket and was trying to leave the business. The one door that customers can use was locked, preventing him from leaving, because of his suspicious behaviour. Lash, Sr., and the man wrestled with each other. Lash, Jr., was tipped off about the man by employee Patti Hawdon. He watched what was happening outside the door. Lash, Jr., entered when things turned physical and helped subdue the male. Police arrived a short time later.

Article content Lash, Jr., described the shoplifter as six-foot-two and “not just skin and bones. “This guy was a little worse than most,” he said. “This guy was not just a lightweight. He was strong. He was tall.” Lash, Sr., was thrown into a rack by the male and suffered a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He’ll need weekly physiotherapy sessions for four months to get better. The male allegedly threatened to stab the father and son numerous times. Lash, Jr., held the man’s wrists to prevent him from getting a knife. “It doesn’t make you nervous,” said Lash, Jr., about confronting shoplifters. “It makes you p—-d off, so that changes the whole tone of the conversation. You’re going to be answering for what you did.” Leave the crime fighting to us, says a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson. “We do not recommend that business owners attempt to apprehend anybody,” said Lincoln Louttit. “(Store staff) are putting their own well-being at risk, the well-being of any potential suspect who may be attempting to take items or cause damage to their property.” There’s also a chance the store owner, or staff, could be charged if a suspect is injured in a confrontation and wants to press charges. “I don’t think it happens often, but there is that potential,” said Louttit. Security systems are “highly recommended” as are steps, such as bright lighting, good quality locks, clearing tall shrubs and grass from windows, and keeping high-valued merchandise away from windows, “to reduce the opportunity” of crime, said Louttit.

Article content “Make it more difficult for people to potentially commit a crime against you and your property,” he said. The Criminal Code allows “reasonable force” to be used during a citizen’s arrest, but a business owner could be charged criminally, or face civil action, if excessive force is used to stop somebody and an injury affects the victim’s daily activities. Louttit also advises businesses not to post images of videos of suspects online. “Social media can be helpful, but there are times when it can make investigations more difficult or it can warp the public perception of what is, or isn’t, taking place,” said Louttit. “The court of public perception can take on a life of its own.” Lash, Sr., scoffs at the suggestion he and his son should wait for police to act. “Screw that,” he said. “I’ve been there. We’ll call them after.” Small businesses take the financial hit when merchandise is taken from their shelves, says the chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. Insurance deductibles can run up to $10,000. Rory Ring saw the H.R. Lash video on social media. “It’s amazing how emboldened the criminal element has become,” he said. “What is really shocking is the entitlement that some of these individuals feel. These small business people work very hard to run their business and to stay afloat. That’s only amplified by the challenges of the pandemic.” Incidents such as the confrontation at H.R. Lash point to the need, Ring says, for treatment centres that can help people with addictions and how the justice system punishes persons found guilty of theft.

Article content “They feel like they’re not going to be penalized for those types of actions,” he said. Ring doesn’t want to see store employees hurt by challenging shoplifters, but acknowledges that approach can come at a cost. “It is the right thing to do. You don’t want to put an employee’s life at risk, but that also further emboldens the criminal to take advantage of those situations,” he said. Installing a security system is “a sound investment” that can help police find suspects. “It’s a pretty small community,” said Ring. “Many of these individuals are known because they’re repeat offenders.” He encourages anyone with information about a person who has taken merchandise from a business to share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers. “It is a very effective tool,” said Ring. “It helps protect our community.” Tips can be made by calling 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com Lash, Jr., who has owned his family business since 2014, wants to help a neighbouring business benefit from his recent experience. He wants to raise cash from sales of T-shirts to get a state-of-the-art security system for The Stockhouse Grill, nearby on Wellington Street West. The restaurant opened shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Lash, Jr., had just finished installing an upgraded security system at his own business shortly before he and his dad dealt with the shoplifter in December. “Security cameras are going to catch everything,” he said.

Article content Lash, Jr., is selling black and white T-shirts with his store’s logo and the message “F—k around and find out.” He saw the comment on social media when footage of the December incident leaked online. The coarse slang used by a business that opened its doors in 1914 is meant to shock, said Lash, Jr. He says the language is appropriate for property taken from homes and businesses during the COVID-19-prompted lockdown. “Why am I putting a swear on a shirt? It’s because the way that theft and crime is going and escalating with businesses,” said Lash, Jr. He wants to highlight Bill C-75, federal legislation Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Chief Hugh Stevenson has criticized because his officers have to release suspects charged with offences who previously would have been held in custody. “The people come back and they steal from you,” said Lash, Jr. “You better believe people are going to be swearing about it.” The man accused of trying to steal goods from H.R. Lash was arrested again in early February for allegedly using a firearm during robberies at two other city businesses and not paying for gasoline at a third. The cotton and polyester shirts cost $30 each. Lash, Jr., has already taken 100-plus orders. Stock arrived last Friday afternoon. Shirts can be picked up at H.R. Lash or Lash, Jr., will deliver to buyers. “I think there’s going to be all kinds of support for this,” said Lash, Sr. A former Steelton resident cut a cheque for $500 to help.

Article content Angela Dunbar picked up three shirts on Saturday morning – one for herself and two for family members.

She wanted to support the Lashs. “They’re kind of cool, too,” said Dunbar of the crime-busting fashions. “I think they did a great takedown.” Lash, Jr., acknowledges his aggressive stance on confronting shoplifters could get him hurt, but he’s undeterred. “When there’s someone that comes in and tries to steal from us we don’t let it slide,” he said. “I’ve got my stuff back multiple times, even after they’ve went out the door. I don’t screw around when it comes to people trying to steal from me.” He is hopeful his approach, and updated security system, will deter would-be thieves from coming near. “It’s not going to just be a grab and go,” said Lash, Jr. “Me doing this has made a difference for what we deal with at the store.” Mark Rose, 41, was charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts uttering threats in connection with the H.R. Lash incident. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

