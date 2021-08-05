Finance minister wants economic growth to balance books
Ontario’s finance minister is counting on economic growth, not tax hikes and government cuts, to balance the province’s budget.
Peter Bethlenfalvy projected a $33.1-billion deficit when he tabled the 2021 budget last March.
Ontario’s net debt is expected to hit $440 billion this year. The mountain of red ink stood at $347 billion when the Liberals left office in 2018. Paying interest on the cash owed is the government’s fourth largest expenditure. The Progressive Conservative government expects a return to a balanced budget in 2029-2030.
“In the long run, increased taxes or spending cuts is not the preferred choice (to balance the books),” Bethlenfalvy told The Sault Star following a breakfast meeting with Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce members on Thursday. “It’s growing the economy.”
The Progressive Conservative government plans to create conditions for businesses to thrive, by cutting red tape, managing electricity costs and “focusing on talent and labour,” said Bethlenfalvy.
“You don’t cut your way to prosperity,” he said. “The economic engine that this province has been traditionally since Confederation, we’ve lost our way.”
The government’s latest budget included child benefit payments for families with children in Grade 12 and under paid $400 per child. Ontario residents didn’t have to qualify for the cash. The payments were made to all.
Bethlenfalvy said the government’s move “was a very efficient and quick way to help people in this very difficult time.
“We wanted to move quickly,” said the Pickering-Uxbridge MPP. “Speed was really important in this environment.”
Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort is part of the goverment’s Task Force on Women and the Economy. The group is meeting this summer to deal with “the unique and disproportionate economic barriers women face, particularly in an economy that will look different after COVID-19,” a government release from late June says.
“I’m very much interested to hear what they have to say,” said Bethlenfalvy. He wants “to have lots of input” before he presents his fall economic statement and 2022 budget.
Bethlenfalvy highlighted government programs that have helped Sault businesses to attendees, including $1.8 million from the Northern Ontario Recovery Program to assist more than 100 enterprises. The regional opportunities investment tax credit doubles a tax credit from 10 per cent to 20 per cent for eligible expenditures.
The province included $2.8 billion in this year’s budget to help bring reliable, high-speed Internet to all Ontario regions by late 2025. Bethlenfalvy said up to 700,000 households, mostly in rural and remote communities, are “underserved or unserved” for Internet service.
“High-speed broadband is not a nice to have. It’s a must have,” he said.
“We’re going to get the job done and we’re going to get it done quickly.”
Thursday’s event was the chamber’s first in-person gathering since March 2020.
