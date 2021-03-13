





Article content A couple of veteran artists had some creative surprises for Jasmina Jovanovic. Luci Gagnon usually works in pencil, but for Art Gallery of Algoma’s eighth annual Winter Festival of Arts she created Joie de vivre, an abstract painting on acrylic featuring “bright, bright colours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Veteran artists surprise at gallery exhibit Back to video “She just decided to do something joyful,” said Jovanovic, the gallery’s executive director. For her efforts, Gagnon earned second best in show. Eileen Halfpenny had something different for Jovanovic’s eyes, too. She traditionally works with watercolour on paper. Her best-in-show Mother and Child by the River is acrylic on canvas. “It looks very joyful and very colourful,” Jovanovic told The Sault Star. This year’s theme is Finding Joy. Halfpenny started painting in watercolour shortly after moving to Sault Ste. Marie in 1977. She previously worked in acrylic and oil. “Everybody here was doing watercolours,” said Halfpenny. “I liked it and I thought it was fun to do and easy for me. I’ve been into watercolour ever since.”

Article content But with a lot of leaves and branches in Mother and Child by the River, she wanted to make sure her human subjects could be seen. Cue the acrylic paint. “I thought it would be better (than watercolour),” she said. Halfpenny is “really happy” with her painting being chosen best in show. “I was very surprised,” she said. Artists from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., who usually submit works to Winter Festival of the Arts couldn’t this year because the International Bridge is closed to non-essential traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Lauren Satok brought her oil painting, Northern Garden, from Manitoulin Island. She received an honorable mention for most innovative painting. Aryo Barzan, 7, also earned an honourable mention in the same category for his acrylic effort, Blueskies. “His painting looks amazing for seven years old,” said Jovanovic. Sixty-seven entries, including glass, textiles and drawings were submitted. That’s down from a record 115 in 2020. Jovanovic anticipated COVID-19 would hinder participation this year. “I’m pleased with this number,” she said. “I think that’s still pretty good considering the circumstances and everything changing and people going through their own personal stuff.” Jovanovic saw “bright colours, more yellow than usual” in this year’s works. Videos, ranging in length from two to four minutes, were made of about 30 artists discussing their craft. Those short clips will be shared with Algoma District School Board educators who teach students in Grades 4 to 8. They’ll decide which ones to share with their classes. Students can submit their own works based on the Finding Joy theme by April 21. An online exhibit follows April 28. End date will be in June.

Article content An online exhibition opening was held on Friday. Winter Festival of the Arts continues at the gallery until late May. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show was juried by gallery board members. Best in show: Eileen Halfpenny (Mother and Child by the River, acrylic); Second: Luci Gagnon (Joie de vivre, acrylic); Third: Mary Stevenson (The Falls on the Sand River, textile and acrylic collage); Most innovative painting: Desiree Watson (Gold Upon Grieving, acrylic on broken plywood); Honorable mentions: Aryo Barzan (Blueskies, acrylic); Lauren Satok (Northern Garden, oil), Carson Merriefield (Joyful, glass), Zoey Wood-Salomon (The Passage, acrylic), Thomas Sinclair (She is His Home, acrylic), Kathleen Murray (Leaf Peeping Spectacle, acrylic on wood backing), Penny Garbor (Nourished by Beauty, alcohol ink, Yupo, panel, resin), Duff Jennings (Sunny Day Memories, colour pencil on drafting film). Certificates of participation for young artists: Aryo Barzan (Blueskies, acrylic), Lydia Blais (The Little Thing That Brings Me Joy, watercolour and Sharpie), Geline Bridge-Bernardo (Delight Between the Clouds, acrylic), Grace Cuthbertson (Wolves Playing in the Rain, pencil crayons), Hallie Jo Dilollo (The Moose in the Marsh, acrylic), Emma Mackay (Untitled, glitter and found objects), Madalina Nisbett (Snowy Night, watercolour), Josh Roubal (Spring Waterfalls, pencil and marker on paper). btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

