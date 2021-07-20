Fire levels Thessalon-area home

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Jul 20, 2021
Fire destroyed a home north of Thessalon.

The incident happened early Saturday on Ansonia Road in Municipality of Huron Shores, Ontario Provincial Police say.

No one was in the residence.

A person who was allegedly breaching domestic-related conditions was at the scene. That 60-year-old individual from Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with three counts fail to comply with release order.

Police won’t release names of accused in domestic disputes in order to protect victims’ identities.

