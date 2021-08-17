Firearm suspect found on Frontenac Street

Brian Kelly
Aug 17, 2021  •  20 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A man waved a handgun around during an argument with another person, police say.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Wellington Street East on July 10.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest for numerous firearm offences.

The male sought was found in the 700 block of Frontenac Street on Monday evening.

The area was contained. The man tried to run away. He was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Vincent Schiele, 47, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

His court date is Wednesday.

