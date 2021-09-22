Fish, chicken orders due Saturday

Article content

Deadline for pre-orders for an Echo Bay Elks fish fry is Saturday.

Fish or chicken can be ordered, a release says. Call 705-248-2583 or 705-248-2989 by noon.

There’s limited seating for 70 that day. Takeout is available between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Masks are needed when picking up orders from 96 Church St.

Each meal includes three pieces of fish or chicken, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and dessert.

Each meal costs $17.