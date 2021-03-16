Fish, chicken served in Echo Bay

Article content

Fish and chicken are served at an upcoming meal offered at the Elks hall in Echo Bay.

Only pre-orders are accepted, a release says. Deadline is March 25 at 6 p.m.

Call Annie at 705-987-0073 or Jean at 705-248-2583.

Meals can be picked up at 96 Church St., between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on March 28. Seating is limited to 50. Takeout is available.

Masks required when picking up orders.

A serving includes three pieces of fish or chicken, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and dessert.

Cost is $17.