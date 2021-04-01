Article content

Moose Family Centre is extending the hours of its takeout fish fry on Good Friday.

Orders can be picked up between 4 and 6:30 p.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fish fry hours extended Back to video

Shrimp and chicken breast dinners are also available at 543 Trunk Rd. Each dinner costs $17.

Orders should be made by noon Friday. Call 705-759-8623.