Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Fish fry returns to Moose Family Centre

Brian Kelly
Sep 22, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Moose Family Centre holds a fish fry on Friday.
Moose Family Centre holds a fish fry on Friday. jpg, SM

Moose Family Centre resumes its weekly takeout fish fry dinners on Friday.

Fish, shrimp and chicken dinners, with coleslaw, baked beans and baked potato, can be ordered. Each meal is $17.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 543 Trunk Rd., a release says.

Call 705-759-8623.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers