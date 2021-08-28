Five test positive, passengers on two flights warned

Five Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Algoma Public Health is also warning of potential exposure to the virus on two recent Air Canada flights.

Three Sault Ste. Marie and area residents tested positive and one each from North Algoma and Central and East Algoma, a release says.

All are self-isolating. Four caught the virus from close contact. It’s not known how the fifth person became ill. The five were tested last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Total cases now stand at 430. Nineteen cases are active. Two people are in hospital.

The health unit warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 for passengers in rows six to 12 of Flight AC 8323 from Toronto to the Sault last Thursday. Crew who served those rows should contact their public health unit.

Also at risk are passengers in rows 27 to 35, and the crew who served them, on Flight AC 134 from Calgary to Toronto. That flight was also last Thursday.