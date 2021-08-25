Five test positve for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Aug 25, 2021
COVID-19 graphic

Five Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Close contact prompted four infections, Algoma Public Health says. They are self-isolating. How the fifth person became ill is under investigation. That person’s status is “under investigation.”

The five were tested Monday and Tuesday. Two are from north of Sault Ste. Marie. One is from the Sault and area. Two are from Central and East Algoma.
Total cases now stand at 425. Sixteen cases are active.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 51 new cases between last Thursday and Wednesday. Total cases in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area stand at 2,662.

