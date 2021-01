Article content

Above-average levels on Lake Superior could cause flooding, Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority says.

Shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damage are possible over the next several weeks, perhaps extending through the winter, especially during strong winds and high waves.

The flood watch is in effect until Feb. 15.