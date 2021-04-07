Flooding possible

Article content

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas due to warm temperatures and anticipated rainfall for five consecutive days.

Four to five centimetres of water content is in the upper reaches of watersheds in Sault Ste. Marie, Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority says.

Three to four centimetres of rain is expected between Thursday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to hit 10 to 15 C.

Residents should stay away from flood control channels.