Flooding possible

Heavy rainfall during the weekend could cause Sault Ste. Marie rivers, creeks and streams to flood.

Localized flooding is possible in areas with low drainage.

Fifty to 80 mm of rain is forecast between Friday and Sunday, Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority says.

Another 25 to 50 mm of rain could fall during thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Residents are urged to avoid flood control channels and all waterways.

“Flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery,” the authority says.