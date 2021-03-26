Flooding possible on Goulais River

Brian Kelly
Mar 26, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A section of roadway is washed out by the Goulais River after storms in Sault Ste. Marie Ont. early Tuesday morning on Sept 10 , 2013. The Sault Star
Ice jams are possible on the Goulais River, causing flooding, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry warns.

Temperatures above 0 C and precipitation will likely melt snowpack and produce runoff, increasing levels and flows over several days.

The Weather Network forecasts highs of 5 C, 0 C and 4 C Saturday to Monday in Goulais River. Lows will stand at 0 C, – 6 C and 2 C over the three-day span.

Runoff from (Wednesday’s) rain event coupled with significant snowmelt is currently passing through the watershed and elevating water levels along the Goulais River and adjoining waterways,” MNRF says. “Although water levels are currently below critical thresholds, the Goulais River is showing signs of breaking up with some sections of the river now being ice free. The threat of ice jams are high on the river with ice flowing downstream and collecting at some locations.”

