Force OK to arrest Huron Shores man: SIU

Ontario Provincial Police officers acted with reasonable force when they arrested a Huron Shores man who had a knife at a domestic disturbance, the Special Investigations Unit says.

The 60-year-old man suffered a dislocated elbow and several fractured ribs when he was arrested on Feb. 28.

A woman called police for help. A male suspect, who had slashed the tires of her vehicle, was found in her basement with a knife within reach, a release says.

Two officers arrested the woman’s estranged spouse. One gave the suspect three knee strikes to his right side when he kept his arm under his torso.

The male was taken to an OPP detachment in Blind River because there was a power outage in Thessalon. He complained of pain and was taken to North Shore Health Network in Blind River and then to Sault Area Hospital for a dislocated right elbow.

Police “felt the injury was not serious at the time” and did not report what happened to the SIU.

On March 2, after being released from custody, the male went to a clinic and was diagnosed with several rib fractures on his right side.

SIU director Joseph Martino said the suspect was intoxicated “and in a hostile mood.” The male was “immediately belligerent” with police in the basement.

“The officers were entitled to take him to the ground at the first opportunity given the presence of the knife on the floor by the complainant’s leg and, as they would later discover, another knife on his waistband. In that position, the officers could better manage any risks associated with resistance on the part of the complainant,” said Martino. “Given the presence of knives in the vicinity, the officer was justified in seeking to cut short the complainant’s resistance as quickly as possible so that he could be secured in restraints.”

SIU probes incidents involving police and death, serious injury, discharge of firearm or allegation of sexual assault.