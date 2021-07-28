Forest fires affect Algoma District air quality

Sault Ste. Marie and other communities in Algoma District face potential poorer air quality because of forest fires in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba.

Air pollution from wildlife smoke can aggravate heart or lung conditions and be harmful to health, Algoma Public Health says.

Children, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone with a heart or lung condition or doing strenuous exercise or work is at risk.

Environment Canada’s air quality statement covers Agawa, Lake Superior Park, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Wawa, White River and Pukaskwa.

APH suggests residents keep their windows closed, ventilation systems set to recirculate and use medication as prescribed to deal with asthma, COPD or other breathing problems.