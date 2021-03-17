Forest work schedule available

Algoma Forest’s annual work schedule is available for viewing.

Forest operations include road construction, site preparation and tree planting, a release says. Clergue Forest Management is responsible for tree planting operations. Call 705-942-7706 for information about job opportunities.

To view the work schedule, or get fuelwood for personal use, contact management forester John Harvey at 705-261-1244 or email john.harvey@ontario.ca

For commercial fuelwood opportunities, reach planning forester Jason McLellan with Clergue Forest Management at 705-206-0619 or email jason.mclellan@clergue.com.

Algoma Forest stretches from east of Sault Ste. Marie to north of Wawa.

