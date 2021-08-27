Former hockey captain pleads to careless driving
The captain of Sault College’s hockey team that made history in 2019 faces a financial penalty after pleading guilty to careless driving.
Andrew Barbeau, 23, was stopped on Willoughby Street by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on March 11.
He initially refused to roll down the window of his Honda sedan, assistant Crown attorney Blair Hagan told Ontario Court Justice John Condon during an online hearing Friday. When the window finally was lowered “a very strong odour of alcohol” came from Barbeau’s breath. His eyes were glassy, pupils dilated and speech slurred. Barbeau “struggled” to take his driver’s licence from his wallet, said Hagan.
“Please don’t ruin my life,” she said Barbeau told the officer. “I had too many. I know I f—-d up.”
Barbeau was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and taken to the police station. There, he gave two breath samples. His first reading was 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The second reading was 100 milligrams.
Defense counsel Anthony Orazietti said the facts were “substantially accurate” but his client denies driving impaired. Orazietti told court video from the book-in room and when his client gave his breath samples “shows a different story.
“My client acknowledges that he had alcohol in his system and drove in a careless manner,” he said.
A joint position from the Crown and defense lawyers called for Barbeau to be fined $1,000. He cannot have any alcohol in his blood when he drives for the next year. Barbeau must take remedial driver education from Ministry of Transportation or Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He has to carry a copy of his probation order. Barbeau is on probation for a year. Any changes of his address or his phone number must be reported to his probation officer within 48 hours.
Orazietti called the incident “out of character” for his client. The college business graduate is employed and does not have a previous criminal record.
“In every other respect he’s well on his way to becoming a contributing member of society,” he told Condon. “I don’t expect that we’ll be seeing Mr. Barban again.”
Condon credited Barbeau for acknowledging when he was stopped by police “that he had put himself in a bad position,” but he erred in asking an officer not to mess up his life.
“In fact, it was Mr. Barbeau who took the actions that brought this upon him,” said Condon. “He cannot assign blame or responsibility to anyone else.”
Barbeau’s plea of guilt was important, he added, “to accept responsibility as opposed to continuing to attempt to blame someone else for his own doing.”
The impaired driving and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams charges were dropped at Hagan’s request.
Barbeau was a defenceman with the Sault College Cougars that became the first Canadian team to win the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 3 National Championship.
