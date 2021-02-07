Four more have COVID-19

Article content

Four more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are from North Algoma, Algoma Public Health says. One is from Elliot Lake and area. The fourth is from Central and East Algoma.

Two caught novel coronavirus from close contact. It’s not known how the other two became ill.

All four are self-isolating.

Three were tested last Wednesday. One person was tested last Friday.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District stand at 181.

Twenty-five cases are active as of last Saturday afternoon. Two people are in hospital. Two people have died.

Twenty-four people have died of COVID-19 in Chippewa County. Three people are in hospital. Active cases stand at 159. Total confirmed and probable cases total 1,714 as of last Friday, Chippewa County Health Department says.