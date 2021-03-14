Four test positive

Article content

Four more residents of Central and East Algoma have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Three caught the virus from close contact. It’s not known how the fourth became sick.

Cases 204 to 208 were tested Saturday.

Total cases stand at 208. Ten are active. Two are in hospital.