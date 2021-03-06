Frappier wins $172,000

Brian Kelly
Mar 06, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
File Graphic
File Graphic

Home is where the cash is for a Sault Ste. Marie woman.

Lorraine Frappier won $172,187 in Canadian Hard of Hearing Association’s Ultimate Dream Home Draw on Friday in Sudbury.

Her ticket number was 26676.

Another Sault resident won the draw’s second prize.

Gaston Arsenault, holding ticket 31665, pocketed $5,000 and a $2,000 grocery gift card.

The top prize, including a home and car or $425,000 and car and furnishings, was won by Roger Rocheleau of Hanmer. His ticket was 33086.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers