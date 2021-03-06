Frappier wins $172,000
Article content
Home is where the cash is for a Sault Ste. Marie woman.
Lorraine Frappier won $172,187 in Canadian Hard of Hearing Association’s Ultimate Dream Home Draw on Friday in Sudbury.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Frappier wins $172,000 Back to video
Her ticket number was 26676.
Another Sault resident won the draw’s second prize.
Gaston Arsenault, holding ticket 31665, pocketed $5,000 and a $2,000 grocery gift card.
The top prize, including a home and car or $425,000 and car and furnishings, was won by Roger Rocheleau of Hanmer. His ticket was 33086.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.