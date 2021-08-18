Freighter traffic climbs in July

Brian Kelly
Aug 18, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
BRIAN KELLY/Sault Star Freighter Algowood passes through Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., in September 2017.
Freighters made more trips along the St. Lawrence Seaway in July compared to the same time last year.

Total transits stood at 1,733, six per cent more than the 1,632 trips made in July 2020, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., says.

Iron ore shipments jumped 23 per cent from 2.9 million tonnes to 3.5 million tonnes.

General cargo climbed 52 per cent from 1 million tonnes to 1.6 million tonnes.

Dry bulk increased 10 per cent from 4.5 million tonnes to 4.9 million tonnes.

Shipments of coal dipped 0.5 per cent from 916,000 tonnes to 912,000 tonnes.

Grain fell 12.5 per cent from 4.8 million tonnes to 4.2 million tonnes.

Liquid bulk goods dipped 17 per cent from 1.8 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes.

Total cargo increased five per cent from 15.9 million tonnes to 16.7 million tonnes.

Soo Locks, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is part of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

