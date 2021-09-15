Freighter traffic climbs on St. Lawrence Seaway

Freighters made more trips on the St. Lawrence Seaway in August.

Transits totaled 2,146, up from 2,051 in August 2020.That’s a gain of 5 per cent, St. Lawrence Management Corp., says.

Grain shipments fell 18 per cent from 6.1 million tonnes to 5 million tonnes this past month.

Iron ore shipments jumped 29 per cent from 3.5 million tonnes to 4.6 million tonnes. The increase was partly due to an increase in pellets being shipped to Quebec ports and then loaded on ocean carriers for export overseas, Chamber of Marine Commerce says.

Coal inched up 0.1 per cent from 1,182,000 tonnes to 1,184,000 tonnes.

Dry bulk gained 13 per cent from 5.5 million tonnes to 6.2 million tonnes.

Liquid bulk dipped 16 per cent from 2.1 million tonnes to 1.8 million tonnes.

General cargo jumped 61 per cent from 1.2 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes. Beefed-up shipments were mainly due to steel imports from European countries to Ontario cities and U.S. Great Lake states, Chamber of Marine Commerce says.

Total cargo shipped 5 per cent from 19.7 million tonnes to 20.7 million tonnes.

Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is part of the seaway.