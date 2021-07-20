Freighters make more trips on seaway

Freighter traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway is up nearly 10 per cent this year.

Transits from late March to June 30 total 1,326, up from 1,222 during the same timeframe in 2020, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., says.

Cargo shipped is up eight per cent from 11.9 million tonnes to 12.9 million tonnes.

Dry bulk goods transported jumped 16 per cent from 3.3 million tonnes to 3.8 million tonnes. There’s strong demand for cement, gypsum and coke for steel and cement production.

Iron ore cargoes climbed 14 per cent from 2.2 million tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes.

Liquid bulk dipped 10 per cent and all grain shipments fell five per cent.

“Canadian grain shipments have softened slightly, but this performance is still abve the five-year average,” said Terence Bowles, president and CEO of St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., in a release. “The big question mark will be how the new harvests fare this summer given the current hot, dry conditions.”

Soo Locks, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is part of the seaway.