Fringe North sets dates

The fifth annual Fringe North Theatre Festival runs Aug. 19-22.

Performances will be presented on YouTube livestreams, a release says.

Maximum ticket price is $12. Discounted and pay-what-you can tickets may also be possible.

Artist participation fees are being waived.

Presenters get 100 per cent of box office sales. Funding from Ontario Trillium Foundation and Canadian Heritage Fund will also assist artists.