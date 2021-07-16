Front-row seat

Brian Kelly
Jul 16, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Machines Dream plays at Rotaryfest at the former Lowe's parking lot on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Kristy Johnson gets a shot of the band. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Machines Dream plays at Rotaryfest at the former Lowe's parking lot on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Kristy Johnson gets a shot of the band. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Kristy Johnson gets a shot of progressive rock band Machines Dream at Rotaryfest on Thursday evening. She was parked in the first row in front of the stage set up at the former Lowe’s parking lot on Northern Avenue. Live music continues Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Two ribbers serve customers from noon to 10 p.m. each day. BRIAN KELLY

