Frozen mangoes linked to Hepatitis A

Brian Kelly
Aug 06, 2021
Photo Sault Star Algoma Public Health
Photo Sault Star Algoma Public Health

Several frozen mango products (Nature’s Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President’s Choice) are linked to Hepatitis A infections, Algoma Public Health warns.

Specific product information is available at https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-07-30/eng/1627691106085/1627691112044

Three Canadian residents have become sick from consuming these items.

Anyone with the mango products should not eat them. Residents who have consumed the mangos in the last 14 days should check with their health-care provider to see if a vacciantion against Hepatitis A might reduce the chance of becoming infected. Symptoms include dark urine, fever, abdominal pain and jaundice.

Public Health Agency of Canada offers tips about how to safely dispose of recalled food. Visit https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2021/outbreak-hepatitis-a-infections-frozen-mangoes.html

