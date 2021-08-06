Several frozen mango products (Nature’s Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President’s Choice) are linked to Hepatitis A infections, Algoma Public Health warns.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Specific product information is available at https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-07-30/eng/1627691106085/1627691112044

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frozen mangoes linked to Hepatitis A Back to video

Three Canadian residents have become sick from consuming these items.

Anyone with the mango products should not eat them. Residents who have consumed the mangos in the last 14 days should check with their health-care provider to see if a vacciantion against Hepatitis A might reduce the chance of becoming infected. Symptoms include dark urine, fever, abdominal pain and jaundice.

Public Health Agency of Canada offers tips about how to safely dispose of recalled food. Visit https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2021/outbreak-hepatitis-a-infections-frozen-mangoes.html