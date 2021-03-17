Frozen pipes close school

Brian Kelly
Mar 17, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
chalkboard

An elementary school in Wawa will be closed Thursday due to frozen pipes.

Ecole Saint-Jospeh students will learn virtually, a release says.

Friday is a professional development day.

Students are expected to return to class on Monday.

A daycare at the school remains open.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers