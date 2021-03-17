Frozen pipes close school
An elementary school in Wawa will be closed Thursday due to frozen pipes.
Ecole Saint-Jospeh students will learn virtually, a release says.
Friday is a professional development day.
Students are expected to return to class on Monday.
A daycare at the school remains open.
