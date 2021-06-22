Funding helps profs do research

Article content

Two Algoma University academics have received $315,000 in federal funding to do research work.

Nirosha Murugan is an assistant professor in the biology department. Yujie Tange is an assistant professor in the computer science and technology department.

Murugan’s research program is biophysical control of tissue reprogramming. She will combine techniques in stem cell biology and tissue engineering to understand and translate a cell’s biophysical language, a release says.

Tang is exploring learning-based resource management for Internet of vehicles.

The funding is from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. The council funds work centred efforts to make scientific and technical breakthroughs.