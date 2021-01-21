Fundraiser walks new path during pandemic

Brian Kelly
Jan 21, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read

An annual fundraiser that helps St. Vincent Place feed the hungry, keep students focused and men have a bed to sleep in is walking in a new direction this year.

Coldest Night of the Year, an annual walk that draws participants who collect pledges to help St. Vincent’s shelter for men, soup kitchen and food bank, will be held virtually on Feb. 20.

Walkers typically start at St. Vincent Place and make their way together along a downtown route. That’s not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketing and fundraising coordinator Sara McCleary had hoped to offer participants two options – do the walk on their own or go in smaller groups than usual. The provincial government’s recently-launched stay-at-home order spiked staggered starts of smaller numbers of walkers. Instead, all participants will be asked to walk where they can next month.

The choose-your-own route for the walk stays even if the Ontario government allows larger gatherings in February after the 28-day stay-at-home order ends.

“We don’t want people to be confused last minute trying to figure out what’s going on,” said McCleary.

CNOY has drawn 55 walkers on 14 teams with $44,913 raised towards a goal of $65,000. Joe Ruscio, of Ruscio Bean Counters, leads the way with $31,545 in pledges. Devyn Hanson, of Cool Dudes, is second with $3,065. Gaetan Pelletier, also of Ruscio Bean Counters, rounds out the top three with $2,580.

McCleary is grateful for the number of walkers who’ve already signed up and the dollars they’ve raised.

“We definitely thought that we were going to have a harder time this year because people would be hesitant to do an event like this,” she said. “We thought the numbers would be lower, so it’s definitely a surprise to see the numbers where they are right now.”

Participants can choose to walk two or five kilometres. Register at cnoy.org/saultstemarie

Event toques are distributed to participants who raise a minimum of $150 (adults) or $75 (youth 17 and under). They will be available during two outdoor pickups. Participants will get an email with pickup information.

The fundraiser drew more than 230 participants in 2020 who collected more than $75,000 in pledges.

St. Vincent Place’s soup kitchen provided about 10,000 meals in 2020. Approximately 3,000 clients, including about 500 children, were helped by the food bank. The emergency men’s shelter offered housing for approximately 400 last year. St. Vincent Place’s Lunches for Learning Program provides 596 lunch packages.

“CNOY is our largest fundraiser so it helps ensure we can maintain our programs and even expand,” said McCleary. “In the last year, we moved to allowing clients to access our food bank monthly (previously once every two months) and added the Lunches for Learning program. Without the success of CNOY and other donations, that wouldn’t have been possible.”

