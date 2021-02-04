Gallery wants artists to find joy

Article content

Jasmina Jovanovic wants Winter Festival of the Arts to warm some hearts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art Gallery of Algoma’s executive director spiked two earlier themes for the annual event before settling on Finding Joy.

“Art helps with healing,” Jovanovic told The Sault Star. “I figured Finding Joy would be appropriate for this time.”

She points to Group of Seven artist Lawren Harris who was “not in a good mental state” following the end of the First World War. He found painting in Algoma District “very healing,” said Jovanovic.

All ages of artists are invited to submit works from all mediums, including glass, ceramic, collage and photography. Entry forms are available online at www.artgalleryofalgoma.com or at the gallery’s front entrance. There’s no cost to participate. Artists can choose if they want to sell their works.

The gallery is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A firm deadline to submit forms will be set when Jovanovic knows when the gallery can reopen. An exhibit opening planned for Feb. 27 “probably” won’t happen.