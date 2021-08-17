Garage burns on Fourth Line East

Brian Kelly
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services pumper truck in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A fire caused moderate damage to a detached residential garage on Monday evening.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to the 200 block of Fourth Line East at about 9:30 p.m., a release says.

No one was hurt.

An electrical failure involving a motion sensor light started the fire, said public education officer Naomi Thibault in an email.

