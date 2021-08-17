Article content

A fire caused moderate damage to a detached residential garage on Monday evening.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to the 200 block of Fourth Line East at about 9:30 p.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Garage burns on Fourth Line East Back to video

No one was hurt.

An electrical failure involving a motion sensor light started the fire, said public education officer Naomi Thibault in an email.