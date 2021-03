Photo by Brian Kelly, The Sault Star

A residential garage fire in the city’s west end is under investigation.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services went to the blaze in the 200 bloock of Wallace Terrace shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt.