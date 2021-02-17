Garden River ends travel restrictions
Garden River First Nation is ending its travel restrictions to the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highway 17B was reopened, and a checkpoint on Syrette Lake Road ended, on Wednesday morning
Access to the First Nation was restricted in early January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Algoma District.
Meanwhile, Chippewa County Health Department reports 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area as of Tuesday.
No one is in hospital. Twenty-five people have died.
Total COVID-19 cases stand at 711 confirmed and 1,010 probable.