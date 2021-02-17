Garden River ends travel restrictions

Brian Kelly
Feb 17, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Garden River Band Office in Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Garden River First Nation is ending its travel restrictions to the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highway 17B was reopened, and a checkpoint on Syrette Lake Road ended, on Wednesday morning

Access to the First Nation was restricted in early January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Chippewa County Health Department reports 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area as of Tuesday.

No one is in hospital. Twenty-five people have died.

Total COVID-19 cases stand at 711 confirmed and 1,010 probable.

