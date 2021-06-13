Article content

Garden River First Nation is part of a partnership that will help pave a section of Highway 17B.

KSMM 2020, made up of Shwe Miikaan Corp., Miller Paving Ltd., and the First Nation was awarded a $16.9-million contract by Ministry of Transportation, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Garden River helms Hwy 17B work Back to video

Twenty kilometres of Highway 17B will be paved. Intersection improvements will be done at Syrette Lake Road. Fully-paved shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists, a curb, right-and left-turn lanes and new lighting will be added. Culvert, gutter and guide-rail work will aslo be done.

Construction is expected to start this summer and end in fall 2022. Highway 17B travels through parts of Garden River.

The contract requires that one-third of its value be done by Indigenous businesses or members.

“The project has been a dream for our community for quite some time and to be involved in planning from start to finish is what we define as meaningful relationships with the Ontario government,” said Chief Andy Rickard in a statement. “We look forward to this amazing opportunity to build a pool of skilled members, enhance our capacity, ensure economic benefits and add more safety measures within our community.”

The contract was awarded through Ontario’s aboriginal procurement program.