Garden River walks for children

Brian Kelly
Jul 01, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Historical photo of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, where radar surveys have found evidence of 215 unmarked graves. PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL CENTRE FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION
Historical photo of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, where radar surveys have found evidence of 215 unmarked graves. PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL CENTRE FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

Highway 17B is closed early Thursday afternoon for an Every Child Matters recognition walk.

The event starts at Garden River First Nation’s recreation centre on Syrette Lake Road at 1 p.m. and continues to the community centre, a release says.

Participants can park at the recreation centre.

There will be a sacred fire and drumming.

Masks must be worn and social distancing followed.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers