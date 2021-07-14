This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Occupancy is 50 per cent of floor capacity, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie reopens Friday Back to video

Entry is first-come, first-served. Enter by the main entrance only.

Guests must wear their own masks. Contact tracing and COVID-19 attestation are needed for entry.

All machines will be disinfected regularly. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Live table games will not be available. A limited selection of food and beverages can be purchased.

The casino closed on April 2 after reopening on Feb. 17 during the pandemic. Then, capacity was capped at 50 with admittance by admission only.

“This really feels like we are coming out at the other end of COVID and it’s almost, but not quite, back to normal,” said Rob Mitchell, director of communications and public affairs for Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd.