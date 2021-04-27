Gatherings will prompt fines: POLICE
Anyone attending organized gatherings in Sault Ste. Marie during the third provincial lockdown will be fined, police warn.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings are not allowed with anyone except members of the same household during the lockdown that started in early April.
“We want to remind the community of that and let them know what the consequences dould be if they choose to do so,” Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told The Sault Star on Tuesday.
Eight people who demonstrated against the lockdown and accompanying restrictions on St. Mary’s River Drive on April 18 will be fined about $900 each. Anyone who opts not to pay the provincial fine can have their driver’s licence suspended.
Police are trying to contact persons connected with a similar demonstration planned for Friday at Bellevue Park “and to highly discourage them” from attending, said Louttit.
“We are aware that there are potential plans to host an event,” he said. “We’re aware of it and officers will be monitoring what exactly does or does not take place.”
Sharing information about what’s allowed during the lockdown “doesn’t make a whole lot of sense” when people come together to protest their movements being restricted, he adds.
“They’re well aware of what the restrictions are,” said Louttit. “That’s why they’re there.”
Police have 30 days to issue fines after gatherings are held.
Officers have responded to 407 COVID-19-related incidents. Thirty-four people were charged. Twenty were warned. Officers educated 256 others.
Four of 34 current cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District have tested positive for a variant of concern. The B.1.1.7 strain “spreads much more aggressively and can cause more severe disease, even in younger people,” police and Algoma Public Health say.
Chippewa County Health Department reports a total of 2,327 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area, as of last Friday. Active cases stand at 405. Thirty-two people have died. Six are in hospital.
