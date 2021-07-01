Generator fires up argument

Brian Kelly
Jul 01, 2021
An argument about a generator allegedly sparked threats in Township of the North Shore.

The incident happened on Wagoosh Lake Road on June 23, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Joseph McQueen, 44, of Township of the North Shore, was charged with mischief and uttering threats.

His court date is Aug. 5 in Blind River.

