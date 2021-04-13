Generator swiped

Brian Kelly
A generator was taken from a home on Laborne Avenue in Blind River last Saturday.

The property was found that afternoon at a residence on North Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A male suspect allegedly had a small amount of suspect crack cocaine in his possession.

Jason McCallum, 41, of Blind River, was charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

His court date is June 3 in Blind River.

