Generator swiped

Article content
A generator was taken from a home on Laborne Avenue in Blind River last Saturday.
The property was found that afternoon at a residence on North Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A male suspect allegedly had a small amount of suspect crack cocaine in his possession.
Jason McCallum, 41, of Blind River, was charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.
His court date is June 3 in Blind River.
