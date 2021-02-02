Get youth agencies talking together: Councillor

Article content continued

She wants an inventory to be created of what services groups offer and to what age groups. Having that information handy offers “more options” to probation and parole officers when looking where to place youth.

“We can create a better inventory and a better understanding with all the stakeholders,” Vezeau-Allen told The Sault Star on Tuesday.

She wants groups to help youth aged 12 to 15 “that are just on the fringe and really nurture them and mentor them and create an environment of success for them.

“Then, we’re not going to see those problems with mental health and addictions as they get into adulthood.”

Chief Hugh Stevenson said one of his officers can set up a meeting of related groups.

Officers can choose one or more diversion programs when investigating an offence involving a youth. Options include anger management and counselling. The young person must show remorse for what happened and acknowledge their role in the incident, said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

The youth must successfully finish the diversion program. If not, the charge they could have potentially faced earlier “comes back,” said Louttit.

Board member Ian MacKenzie was concerned to see 60 per cent, of 79 of 132 youth involved in the diversion program in 2020, had previously been charged.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute that we send them all to the Arctic and make them hunt seals or something, but there’s got to be something that is more demanding of them.”

“We have to work to not criminalize this element of our population,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano.

Vezeau-Allen, former executive director of Sault Youth Association and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie, said recidivst rates have usually topped 50 per cent during her work with youth.

“That tells you right away that even in a diversion program it’s not working,” she said. “How do we get those stats going in the other direction?”

