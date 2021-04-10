Godfrey is ARCH draw winner
Realtor Dale Godfrey plans to keep her Algoma Residential Community Hospice 50/50 draw winnings close to home.
She won $34,198 playing ARCH’s March draw. Her ticket number was H-2302668.
Godfrey, part of Godfrey Real Estate Group, plans to renovate her home in Goulais.
“As a realtor, I am always focusing on providing others with their dream home,” she said in a release. “It’s time we give our house some love, too.”
The next 50/50 draw is April 30 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.ARCH5050.ca
Proceeds support end-of-life care to nearly 200 residents each year at ARCH.