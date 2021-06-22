Golf tourney helps United Way
A golf tournament to help United Way Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma returns this fall.
The Water Tower Inn Big Cup Scramble runs Sept. 13 at Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club, a release says. The fundraiser wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register at watertowerinn.com/uwgolf or call Rayna Evoy at 705-256-7476, ext. 206 or email revoy@uwssmalgoma.com.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can also contact Evoy.
