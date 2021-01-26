Goulias man dies in snowmobile crash

Article content
A Goulais man died in a snowmobile crash in Huron Shores Township.
Wade Kirby, 30, was killed when his snowmobile struck a gate leading to private property near Dayton Road in Huron Shores Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.
He was found by a nearby property owner on Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m.
Kirby may have struck the gate late Monday evening or early Tuesday “when it was dark,” said Const. Phil Young. He was travelling alone.
A police investigation continues. A post-mortem will be done.
A Sault Ste. Marie resident died in a snowmobile crash on Highway 556 last Sunday. That person’s name has yet to be released by police.